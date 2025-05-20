Fund Update: INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 52,915 shares of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST ($DLR) to their portfolio

INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has added 52,915 shares of $DLR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DLR.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 619 institutional investors add shares of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 577 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DLR forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DLR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.