Fund Update: INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 237,724 shares of TRADE DESK ($TTD) to their portfolio

INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has added 237,724 shares of $TTD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TTD.

TRADE DESK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 552 institutional investors add shares of TRADE DESK stock to their portfolio, and 681 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRADE DESK Insider Trading Activity

TRADE DESK insiders have traded $TTD stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 70 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TERRY GREEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 1,514,227 shares for an estimated $184,313,400 .

. SAMANTHA JACOBSON (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 30,657 shares for an estimated $3,852,391 .

. DAVID B WELLS sold 28,638 shares for an estimated $2,287,603

JAY R GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,524 shares for an estimated $2,210,754 .

. LAURA SCHENKEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,183 shares for an estimated $814,841.

TRADE DESK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTD stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/07, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/07, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/06 and 0 sales.

on 03/06 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/10.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/10. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/02 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/04.

TRADE DESK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

TRADE DESK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TTD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a target price of $125.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Mohammed Khallouf from HSBC set a target price of $75.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 01/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

