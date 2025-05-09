Fund Update: ING GROEP NV opened a $71.1M position in $EPD stock

ING GROEP NV has opened a new $71.1M position in $EPD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EPD.
$EPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 647 institutional investors add shares of $EPD stock to their portfolio, and 474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,887,301 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,265,759
- ING GROEP NV added 2,081,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,052,168
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 1,967,188 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,159,798
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,829,649 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,377,792
- NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC. removed 1,705,380 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,221,673
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,680,834 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,710,954
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,536,981 shares (+582.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,199,724
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.