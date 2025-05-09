Fund Update: ING GROEP NV opened a $46.5M position in $UNP stock

ING GROEP NV has opened a new $46.5M position in $UNP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNP.

$UNP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,149 institutional investors add shares of $UNP stock to their portfolio, and 1,234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UNP Insider Trading Activity

$UNP insiders have traded $UNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH F WHITED (PRESIDENT) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,875,000

CRAIG V RICHARDSON (EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,495 shares for an estimated $1,636,740.

$UNP Government Contracts

We have seen $8,000 of award payments to $UNP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$UNP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNP stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UNP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$UNP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $295.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $200.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $265.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 01/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.