Fund Update: Impax Asset Management Group plc opened a $36.7M position in $AAON stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc has opened a new $36.7M position in $AAON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AAON.

$AAON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $AAON stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AAON Insider Trading Activity

$AAON insiders have traded $AAON stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY D FIELDS (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,160 shares for an estimated $6,319,315 .

. STEPHEN E WAKEFIELD (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,112 shares for an estimated $1,506,548 .

. CASEY KIDWELL (VP, Administration) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,217 shares for an estimated $846,112 .

. GORDON DOUGLAS WICHMAN (Vice President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $810,900

REBECCA THOMPSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $690,000

ROBERT TEIS (VP, Business Technology) sold 3,369 shares for an estimated $459,161

DAVID RAYMOND STEWART purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $80,860

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAON stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAON ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.