Fund Update: Impax Asset Management Group plc opened a $128.0M position in $APH stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc has opened a new $128.0M position in $APH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APH.
$APH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 682 institutional investors add shares of $APH stock to their portfolio, and 590 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 18,679,717 shares (+297.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,297,306,345
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 15,837,407 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,099,907,916
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 6,275,783 shares (-42.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,853,129
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,039,845 shares (+619.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $419,467,235
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 5,980,167 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $415,322,598
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,449,897 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,495,346
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 3,933,269 shares (+118.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,165,532
$APH Insider Trading Activity
$APH insiders have traded $APH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD ADAM NORWITT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190,000 shares for an estimated $82,204,730.
- CRAIG A LAMPO (SR VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $31,783,200.
- DAVID M SILVERMAN (Senior VP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $25,318,152.
- PETER STRAUB (President, ISS Division) sold 132,000 shares for an estimated $9,783,272
- LANCE E D'AMICO (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,159,737
$APH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $APH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
$APH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Fox Advisors issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
$APH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 04/24/2025
- Steven Fox from US Capital Advisors set a target price of $85.0 on 04/24/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
