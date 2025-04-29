Stocks
Fund Update: Impax Asset Management Group plc opened a $128.0M position in $APH stock

April 29, 2025 — 12:09 pm EDT

Impax Asset Management Group plc has opened a new $128.0M position in $APH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APH.

$APH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 682 institutional investors add shares of $APH stock to their portfolio, and 590 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APH Insider Trading Activity

$APH insiders have traded $APH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD ADAM NORWITT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190,000 shares for an estimated $82,204,730.
  • CRAIG A LAMPO (SR VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $31,783,200.
  • DAVID M SILVERMAN (Senior VP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,000 shares for an estimated $25,318,152.
  • PETER STRAUB (President, ISS Division) sold 132,000 shares for an estimated $9,783,272
  • LANCE E D'AMICO (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,159,737

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$APH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
  • Fox Advisors issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APH forecast page.

$APH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Steven Fox from US Capital Advisors set a target price of $85.0 on 04/24/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $APH ticker page for more data.


