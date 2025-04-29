Fund Update: Impax Asset Management Group plc added 3,401,198 shares of EBAY ($EBAY) to their portfolio

Impax Asset Management Group plc has added 3,401,198 shares of $EBAY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EBAY.

EBAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 467 institutional investors add shares of EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 450 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EBAY Insider Trading Activity

EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 67,500 shares for an estimated $4,335,576 .

. STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,765 shares for an estimated $2,734,094 .

. EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 27,019 shares for an estimated $1,764,546 .

. CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $525,506 .

. REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,732 shares for an estimated $112,822

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EBAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBAY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

EBAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBAY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EBAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EBAY forecast page.

EBAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EBAY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EBAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $72.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $62.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a target price of $70.0 on 11/05/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EBAY ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.