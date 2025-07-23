Fund Update: IMC-Chicago, LLC opened a $89.7M position in $UNH stock

IMC-Chicago, LLC has opened a new $89.7M position in $UNH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,492 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019

JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919

KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,533 shares for an estimated $491,786

PATRICK HUGH CONWAY (Chief Executive Officer, Optum) sold 589 shares for an estimated $179,645

JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646

$UNH Government Contracts

We have seen $18,603,036,928 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/21/2025

$UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $345.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $337.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $385.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $418.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $312.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $353.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Matthew Gillmor from Keybanc set a target price of $400.0 on 06/02/2025

