Fund Update: IMC-Chicago, LLC opened a $2.1M position in $RKT stock

IMC-Chicago, LLC has opened a new $2.1M position in $RKT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RKT.

$RKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $RKT stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RKT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hurwit from Jefferies set a target price of $14.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $14.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ryan Nash from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Douglas Harter from UBS set a target price of $14.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

