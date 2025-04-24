Fund Update: Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund opened a $4.6M position in $EQT stock

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has opened a new $4.6M position in $EQT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EQT.

$EQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 496 institutional investors add shares of $EQT stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EQT Insider Trading Activity

$EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS F KARAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,766 shares for an estimated $3,563,911.

$EQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$EQT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EQT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EQT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $49.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $38.0 on 10/30/2024

