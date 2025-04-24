Fund Update: Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund opened a $3.2M position in $TRNO stock

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has opened a new $3.2M position in $TRNO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TRNO.

$TRNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $TRNO stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TRNO Insider Trading Activity

$TRNO insiders have traded $TRNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS POLK sold 9,703 shares for an estimated $652,041

$TRNO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRNO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

