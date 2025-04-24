Fund Update: Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund opened a $3.2M position in $TRNO stock

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund has opened a new $3.2M position in $TRNO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TRNO.
$TRNO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $TRNO stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,892,519 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $466,763,573
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,484,966 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,960,889
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,660,955 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,228,878
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,484,301 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,781,561
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,147,404 shares (+287.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,857,472
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 657,076 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,859,474
- FMR LLC added 628,116 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,146,780
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TRNO Insider Trading Activity
$TRNO insiders have traded $TRNO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS POLK sold 9,703 shares for an estimated $652,041
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TRNO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRNO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRNO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRNO forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRNO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.