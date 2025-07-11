Fund Update: IFM Investors Pty Ltd added 65,486 shares of PALO ALTO NETWORKS ($PANW) to their portfolio

IFM Investors Pty Ltd has added 65,486 shares of $PANW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PANW.
PALO ALTO NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,183 institutional investors add shares of PALO ALTO NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 734 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 5,729,773 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $977,728,464
- FMR LLC added 5,076,225 shares (+128.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $866,207,033
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,782,023 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $645,364,404
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 3,093,570 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $633,068,164
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,366,535 shares (+48.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $403,825,532
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,688,432 shares (+77.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $288,114,036
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,674,866 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,799,134
PALO ALTO NETWORKS Insider Trading Activity
PALO ALTO NETWORKS insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 112 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,646,739 shares for an estimated $289,834,247.
- NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 849,828 shares for an estimated $146,136,276.
- LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 582,803 shares for an estimated $107,129,632.
- DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,759,243.
- WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,088 shares for an estimated $993,568.
- JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $615,508.
- APARNA BAWA sold 526 shares for an estimated $99,940
PALO ALTO NETWORKS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PANW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 03/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
PALO ALTO NETWORKS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 05/21/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
PALO ALTO NETWORKS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PANW recently. We have seen 27 analysts offer price targets for $PANW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $177.0 on 05/21/2025
- Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $221.0 on 05/21/2025
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $210.0 on 05/21/2025
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 05/21/2025
- Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $235.0 on 05/21/2025
- Shaul Eyal from TD Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/21/2025
- John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $130.0 on 05/21/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
