Fund Update: IFM Investors Pty Ltd added 65,486 shares of PALO ALTO NETWORKS ($PANW) to their portfolio

IFM Investors Pty Ltd has added 65,486 shares of $PANW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PANW.

PALO ALTO NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,183 institutional investors add shares of PALO ALTO NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 734 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PALO ALTO NETWORKS Insider Trading Activity

PALO ALTO NETWORKS insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 112 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,646,739 shares for an estimated $289,834,247 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 849,828 shares for an estimated $146,136,276 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 582,803 shares for an estimated $107,129,632 .

. DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,759,243 .

. WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,088 shares for an estimated $993,568 .

. JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $615,508 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 526 shares for an estimated $99,940

PALO ALTO NETWORKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PANW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PALO ALTO NETWORKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 05/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

PALO ALTO NETWORKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PANW recently. We have seen 27 analysts offer price targets for $PANW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $177.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $221.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $210.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $235.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Shaul Eyal from TD Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $130.0 on 05/21/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

