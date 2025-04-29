Fund Update: IFM Investors Pty Ltd added 45,990 shares of DOMINION ENERGY ($D) to their portfolio

IFM Investors Pty Ltd has added 45,990 shares of $D to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $D.

DOMINION ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 602 institutional investors add shares of DOMINION ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOMINION ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

DOMINION ENERGY insiders have traded $D stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VANESSA ALLEN SUTHERLAND purchased 475 shares for an estimated $25,654

DOMINION ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $101,449,816 of award payments to $D over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

DOMINION ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $D stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

on 02/05. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/16, 11/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

DOMINION ENERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $D recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $D in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $61.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $61.0 on 11/08/2024

