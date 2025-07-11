Fund Update: IFM Investors Pty Ltd added 44,739 shares of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL ($COF) to their portfolio

IFM Investors Pty Ltd has added 44,739 shares of $COF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COF.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 717 institutional investors add shares of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 575 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL insiders have traded $COF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ZAMSKY (Chief Credit & Fin'l Risk Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,560 shares for an estimated $1,906,311 .

ANN F HACKETT sold 1,658 shares for an estimated $329,444

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COF stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/01, 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 03/19.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COF in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COF recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $COF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $227.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $248.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a target price of $258.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $210.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $253.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mihir Bhatia from B of A Securities set a target price of $233.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 04/24/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

