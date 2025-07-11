Fund Update: IFM Investors Pty Ltd added 41,690 shares of BOEING ($BA) to their portfolio

IFM Investors Pty Ltd has added 41,690 shares of $BA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BA.

BOEING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 978 institutional investors add shares of BOEING stock to their portfolio, and 955 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOEING Insider Trading Activity

BOEING insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,194,557 .

. DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163

JEFFREY S SHOCKEY (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold 3,205 shares for an estimated $650,198

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

BRENDAN J. NELSON (SVP, President, Boeing Global) sold 640 shares for an estimated $132,019

BOEING Government Contracts

We have seen $19,883,425,774 of award payments to $BA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BOEING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 05/30, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

BOEING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BA in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/09/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

BOEING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $219.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $252.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Olivier Brochet from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $275.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $212.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $200.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $230.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $250.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 06/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

