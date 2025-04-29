Fund Update: IFM Investors Pty Ltd added 19,300 shares of MARATHON PETROLEUM ($MPC) to their portfolio

IFM Investors Pty Ltd has added 19,300 shares of $MPC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MPC.
MARATHON PETROLEUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 552 institutional investors add shares of MARATHON PETROLEUM stock to their portfolio, and 806 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,367,774 shares (+78.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $609,304,473
- FMR LLC removed 2,352,128 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,121,856
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,749,276 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,024,002
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 1,262,158 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,071,041
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,029,852 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,664,354
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 960,765 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,026,717
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 935,042 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,438,359
MARATHON PETROLEUM Insider Trading Activity
MARATHON PETROLEUM insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY C CAMPBELL purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $897,644
- RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440
- EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700
MARATHON PETROLEUM Government Contracts
We have seen $228,840,993 of award payments to $MPC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511113444!DISTILLATE,NAVAL: $16,383,119
- 8510954753!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $14,390,342
- 8511102969!DISTILLATE,NAVAL: $7,126,224
- 8510954297!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $5,804,808
- 8511121913!DISTILLATE,NAVAL: $5,741,114
MARATHON PETROLEUM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MPC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
MARATHON PETROLEUM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
MARATHON PETROLEUM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $193.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $161.0 on 03/14/2025
- Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $174.0 on 12/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
