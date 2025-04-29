Fund Update: IFM Investors Pty Ltd added 15,813 shares of WASTE MANAGEMENT ($WM) to their portfolio

IFM Investors Pty Ltd has added 15,813 shares of $WM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WM.

WASTE MANAGEMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 987 institutional investors add shares of WASTE MANAGEMENT stock to their portfolio, and 800 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WASTE MANAGEMENT Insider Trading Activity

WASTE MANAGEMENT insiders have traded $WM stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C JR FISH (Pres, Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,405 shares for an estimated $10,143,620

JOHN J MORRIS (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,846 shares for an estimated $4,456,764 .

. DEVINA A RANKIN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,645 shares for an estimated $2,388,107 .

. TARA J. HEMMER (SVP & Chief Sustainability Off) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,363 shares for an estimated $1,874,936 .

. MICHAEL J. WATSON (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $1,809,614 .

. RAFAEL CARRASCO (SVP of Enterprise Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,621 shares for an estimated $1,268,859 .

. JOHN A. CARROLL (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,507 shares for an estimated $339,754 .

. JOHNSON VARKEY (SVP-Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,002 shares for an estimated $223,285 .

. CHARLES C BOETTCHER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,870

MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 310 shares for an estimated $66,795

KIMBERLY G. STITH (SVP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 249 shares for an estimated $55,702 .

. CHRISTOPHER P. DESANTIS (SVP Operations - East) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245 shares for an estimated $54,639 .

. DONALD J SMITH (Sr. VP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $52,158.

WASTE MANAGEMENT Government Contracts

We have seen $4,946 of award payments to $WM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

WASTE MANAGEMENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

