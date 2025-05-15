Fund Update: ICAHN CARL C added 1,841,889 shares of CVR ENERGY ($CVI) to their portfolio

ICAHN CARL C has added 1,841,889 shares of $CVI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CVI.

CVR ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of CVR ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CVR ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CVR ENERGY insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 28 purchases buying 3,726,090 shares for an estimated $65,443,585 and 0 sales.

CVR ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/05/2025

