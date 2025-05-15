Fund Update: ICAHN CARL C added 180,000 shares of ILLUMINA ($ILMN) to their portfolio

ICAHN CARL C has added 180,000 shares of $ILMN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ILMN.

ILLUMINA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of ILLUMINA stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ILLUMINA Insider Trading Activity

ILLUMINA insiders have traded $ILMN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB THAYSEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 12,350 shares for an estimated $998,674 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANKUR DHINGRA (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $495,380

ILLUMINA Government Contracts

We have seen $33,920,808 of award payments to $ILMN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ILLUMINA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01 and 0 sales.

ILLUMINA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

ILLUMINA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025

