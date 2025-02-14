Fund Update: ICAHN CARL C added 17,581,237 shares of $IEP to their portfolio

ICAHN CARL C has added 17,581,237 shares of $IEP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IEP.
$IEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $IEP stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ICAHN CARL C added 17,581,237 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,429,324
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 436,565 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,785,018
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 249,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,163,338
- FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI removed 155,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,104,726
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 137,012 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,187,894
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 101,912 shares (-76.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,377,850
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 98,682 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $855,572
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IEP ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.