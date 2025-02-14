Fund Update: ICAHN CARL C added 174,192 shares of $UAN to their portfolio

ICAHN CARL C has added 174,192 shares of $UAN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UAN.

$UAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $UAN stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UAN Insider Trading Activity

$UAN insiders have traded $UAN stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 26 purchases buying 174,192 shares for an estimated $12,413,882 and 0 sales.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

