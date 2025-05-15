Fund Update: ICAHN CARL C added 15,894,706 shares of JETBLUE AIRWAYS ($JBLU) to their portfolio

ICAHN CARL C has added 15,894,706 shares of $JBLU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JBLU.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of JETBLUE AIRWAYS stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Insider Trading Activity

JETBLUE AIRWAYS insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. URSULA L HURLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $112,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Government Contracts

We have seen $127,542 of award payments to $JBLU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBLU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JETBLUE AIRWAYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBLU forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBLU ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.