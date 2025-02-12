Fund Update: HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 84,064 shares of SALESFORCE.COM ($CRM) to their portfolio

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK has added 84,064 shares of $CRM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRM.

SALESFORCE.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,411 institutional investors add shares of SALESFORCE.COM stock to their portfolio, and 1,205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SALESFORCE.COM Insider Trading Activity

SALESFORCE.COM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 156 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 156 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G MASON MORFIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,015,800 shares for an estimated $349,993,962 .

. MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 317,105 shares for an estimated $109,964,317 .

. SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Pres/Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 181,031 shares for an estimated $61,301,390 .

. BRIAN MILLHAM (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 122,177 shares for an estimated $37,336,042 .

. PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 67 sales selling 53,603 shares for an estimated $14,763,241 .

. AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 28,562 shares for an estimated $9,507,744 .

. MAYNARD G JR WEBB sold 9,170 shares for an estimated $2,533,877

SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,301 shares for an estimated $1,992,381 .

. R DAVID SCHMAIER (Pres. & Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,368 shares for an estimated $1,963,923 .

. MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,653 shares for an estimated $1,017,962 .

. SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,979 shares for an estimated $615,080.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SALESFORCE.COM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRM ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.