Fund Update: HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 628,681 shares of EQT ($EQT) to their portfolio

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK has added 628,681 shares of $EQT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EQT.

EQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 543 institutional investors add shares of EQT stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EQT Insider Trading Activity

EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS F KARAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 76,766 shares for an estimated $3,563,911 .

. JEREMY KNOP (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 7,216 shares for an estimated $368,016

EQT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EQT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

EQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/12/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

