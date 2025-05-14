Fund Update: HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 176,796 shares of $SNOW to their portfolio

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK has added 176,796 shares of $SNOW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNOW.
$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 633 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,316,112 shares (+111.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $777,002,929
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 4,860,902 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $750,571,877
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,740,674 shares (+669.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $546,736,911
- ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 3,669,649 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $566,630,502
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,321,198 shares (-79.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,266,299
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,956,909 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,166,318
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,717,698 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,058,739
$SNOW Insider Trading Activity
$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 132 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 132 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 517,225 shares for an estimated $88,681,498.
- BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 295,387 shares for an estimated $50,237,237.
- MICHAEL SCARPELLI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $48,964,019.
- CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 127,820 shares for an estimated $21,748,458.
- CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 96,806 shares for an estimated $16,503,885.
- MICHAEL L SPEISER has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 101,482 shares for an estimated $15,083,112.
- EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,529 shares for an estimated $597,060.
$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 03/03, 02/26, 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales.
$SNOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNOW in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
$SNOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNOW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SNOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $183.0 on 04/02/2025
- Shigemichi Yoshizu from Daiwa set a target price of $210.0 on 04/02/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $210.0 on 01/22/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
