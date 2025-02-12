Fund Update: HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 127,439 shares of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST ($DLR) to their portfolio

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK has added 127,439 shares of $DLR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DLR.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 556 institutional investors add shares of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 517 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/01, 09/03 and 0 sales.

