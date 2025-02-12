News & Insights

Fund Update: HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 127,439 shares of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST ($DLR) to their portfolio

February 12, 2025 — 05:12 pm EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK has added 127,439 shares of $DLR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DLR.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 556 institutional investors add shares of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 517 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NORGES BANK added 3,300,441 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,267,202
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,092,104 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $548,322,802
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,966,099 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $318,173,801
  • PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,838,744 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $326,064,473
  • COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,161,267 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,927,838
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,095,619 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,286,117
  • ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,041,594 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $168,561,157

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MATT MERCIER (CFO) sold 2,518 shares for an estimated $471,873

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DLR ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

