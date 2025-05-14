Fund Update: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC opened a $71.4M position in $IYK stock

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC has opened a new $71.4M position in $IYK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IYK.
$IYK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $IYK stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 26,864,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,762,060,395
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 997,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,418,128
- FIL LTD added 269,822 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,311,160
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 269,466 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,285,681
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 213,545 shares (+301.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,283,415
- BELLWETHER ADVISORS, LLC removed 200,883 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,377,196
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 161,377 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,584,717
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
