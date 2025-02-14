Fund Update: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC opened a $66.6M position in $IYC stock

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC has opened a new $66.6M position in $IYC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IYC.
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $IYC stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 1,198,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,258,881
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 817,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,846,980
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 692,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,573,104
- MML INVESTORS SERVICES, LLC added 195,569 shares (+593.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,802,003
- SPC FINANCIAL, INC. added 173,054 shares (+3152.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,637,411
- APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 148,493 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,276,117
- ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC added 111,614 shares (+1937.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,730,569
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
