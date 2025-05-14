Fund Update: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC opened a $64.4M position in $IDU stock

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC has opened a new $64.4M position in $IDU, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IDU.
$IDU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $IDU stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 1,088,428 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,388,367
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 635,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,410,827
- BENSLER, LLC removed 243,010 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,646,074
- APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 126,126 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,791,698
- MINICHMACGREGOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 113,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,475,571
- PINKERTON RETIREMENT SPECIALISTS, LLC removed 105,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,666,037
- TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC removed 93,179 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,450,214
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
