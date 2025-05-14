Fund Update: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC opened a $33.5M position in $ITCI stock

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC has opened a new $33.5M position in $ITCI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ITCI.

$ITCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $ITCI stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ITCI Insider Trading Activity

$ITCI insiders have traded $ITCI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON MATES (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 102,697 shares for an estimated $8,722,500 .

. MICHAEL HALSTEAD (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,714 shares for an estimated $1,654,020.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ITCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITCI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/03, 03/24.

on 04/03, 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITCI ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.