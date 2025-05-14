Fund Update: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC opened a $33.5M position in $ITCI stock

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC has opened a new $33.5M position in $ITCI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ITCI.
$ITCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $ITCI stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 8,414,172 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,109,997,570
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,366,101 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $575,976,043
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,992,108 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $394,718,887
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,642,243 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $348,564,696
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,686,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,467,777
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,521,219 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,679,210
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,516,876 shares (+2064.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,106,281
$ITCI Insider Trading Activity
$ITCI insiders have traded $ITCI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHARON MATES (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 102,697 shares for an estimated $8,722,500.
- MICHAEL HALSTEAD (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,714 shares for an estimated $1,654,020.
$ITCI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ITCI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/03, 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/24.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
