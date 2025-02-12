News & Insights

Fund Update: HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP opened a $40.5M position in $PG stock

February 12, 2025 — 08:42 am EST

HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP has opened a new $40.5M position in $PG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PG.

$PG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,703 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,658 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PG Insider Trading Activity

$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JON R MOELLER (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 164,023 shares for an estimated $27,864,894.
  • MA. FATIMA FRANCISCO (CEO - Baby, Fem & Family Care) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,844 shares for an estimated $17,985,791.
  • MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 99,972 shares for an estimated $16,430,332.
  • GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,224 shares for an estimated $12,415,154.
  • R. ALEXANDRA KEITH (CEO - Beauty) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,512 shares for an estimated $5,026,484.
  • BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,631 shares for an estimated $4,719,098.
  • SHAILESH JEJURIKAR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,657 shares for an estimated $4,180,338.
  • ANDRE SCHULTEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,760 shares for an estimated $4,034,649.
  • JENNIFER L. DAVIS (CEO - Health Care) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,670 shares for an estimated $1,816,395.
  • SUNDAR G. RAMAN (CEO-Fabric & Home Care) sold 8,990 shares for an estimated $1,533,648
  • MOSES VICTOR JAVIER AGUILAR (Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer) sold 6,163 shares for an estimated $1,042,896
  • SUSAN STREET WHALEY (Chief Legal Officer & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,084 shares for an estimated $184,977.

$PG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

