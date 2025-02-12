Fund Update: HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP opened a $40.5M position in $PG stock

HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP has opened a new $40.5M position in $PG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PG.
$PG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,703 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,658 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 12,751,276 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,137,751,421
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,920,690 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,025,463,507
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,300,953 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $721,054,770
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,619,466 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $626,891,511
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 3,223,449 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $558,301,366
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 3,189,328 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $552,391,609
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH added 2,973,757 shares (+1195.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $498,550,361
$PG Insider Trading Activity
$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON R MOELLER (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 164,023 shares for an estimated $27,864,894.
- MA. FATIMA FRANCISCO (CEO - Baby, Fem & Family Care) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,844 shares for an estimated $17,985,791.
- MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 99,972 shares for an estimated $16,430,332.
- GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,224 shares for an estimated $12,415,154.
- R. ALEXANDRA KEITH (CEO - Beauty) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,512 shares for an estimated $5,026,484.
- BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,631 shares for an estimated $4,719,098.
- SHAILESH JEJURIKAR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,657 shares for an estimated $4,180,338.
- ANDRE SCHULTEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,760 shares for an estimated $4,034,649.
- JENNIFER L. DAVIS (CEO - Health Care) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,670 shares for an estimated $1,816,395.
- SUNDAR G. RAMAN (CEO-Fabric & Home Care) sold 8,990 shares for an estimated $1,533,648
- MOSES VICTOR JAVIER AGUILAR (Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer) sold 6,163 shares for an estimated $1,042,896
- SUSAN STREET WHALEY (Chief Legal Officer & Secy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,084 shares for an estimated $184,977.
$PG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/15, 08/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
