Fund Update: HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP added 67,000 shares of MCDONALD'S ($MCD) to their portfolio

HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP has added 67,000 shares of $MCD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MCD.

MCDONALD'S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,473 institutional investors add shares of MCDONALD'S stock to their portfolio, and 1,444 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MCDONALD'S Insider Trading Activity

MCDONALD'S insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667 .

. CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525

MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - Chief Customer Officer) sold 10,459 shares for an estimated $3,228,797

DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180 .

. JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,315 shares for an estimated $1,598,683 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $962,432

MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,598 shares for an estimated $771,005 .

. TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270

MCDONALD'S Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MCDONALD'S Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

