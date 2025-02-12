Fund Update: HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP added 54,800 shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL ($CACI) to their portfolio

HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP has added 54,800 shares of $CACI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CACI.

CACI INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CACI INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

CACI INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY R BRADFORD (Chief Executive, CACI Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,924,114 .

. JOHN S MENGUCCI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,631,787 .

. J WILLIAM JR KOEGEL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 970 shares for an estimated $468,771

GREGORY G JOHNSON sold 300 shares for an estimated $141,300

CACI INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $3,562,737,357 of award payments to $CACI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

