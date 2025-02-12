Fund Update: HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP added 54,800 shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL ($CACI) to their portfolio

HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP has added 54,800 shares of $CACI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CACI.
CACI INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 185,563 shares (+127.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,627,667
- FMR LLC removed 173,567 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,574,965
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 117,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,673,423
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 82,887 shares (+346.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,821,464
- EULAV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 78,999 shares (+108.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,920,335
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 62,388 shares (+393.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,208,495
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 59,199 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,869,447
CACI INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
CACI INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY R BRADFORD (Chief Executive, CACI Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,924,114.
- JOHN S MENGUCCI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,631,787.
- J WILLIAM JR KOEGEL (EVP, General Counsel) sold 970 shares for an estimated $468,771
- GREGORY G JOHNSON sold 300 shares for an estimated $141,300
CACI INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts
We have seen $3,562,737,357 of award payments to $CACI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BORDER ENFORCEMENT APPLICATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT LEADING-EDGE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: $357,907,725
- CDM DEFEND GROUP A BRIDGE TASK ORDER: $264,658,020
- ENTERPRISE LEVEL IT EXPERTISE ELITE: $191,130,334
- SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES EMERGING THREATS OPERATIONS AND PLANNING SUPPORT: $163,539,328
- DIGITAL ENGINEERING AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RESEARCH, ANALYSIS, AND DEVELOPMENT FOR THE NAVY DIGITAL INT...: $150,006,087
