Fund Update: HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP added 52,600 shares of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP ($UNH) to their portfolio

HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP has added 52,600 shares of $UNH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,554 institutional investors add shares of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 1,798 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Insider Trading Activity

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575

ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $26,209,414,375 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $575.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $635.0 on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

