Fund Update: HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP added 475,500 shares of GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES ($GEHC) to their portfolio

HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP has added 475,500 shares of $GEHC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GEHC.
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 570 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL ELECTRIC CO removed 13,281,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,038,332,190
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,058,206 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,090,545
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,608,066 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,898,599
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,506,417 shares (+107.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,951,681
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,415,990 shares (+156.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,882,098
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 2,401,049 shares (+130.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,714,010
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,333,786 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,455,389
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $GEHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROLAND ROTT (CEO, Imaging) sold 3,577 shares for an estimated $309,338
- GEORGE A. NEWCOMB (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,080
- PHILIP RACKLIFFE (CEO, AVS) sold 900 shares for an estimated $78,867
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GEHC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEHC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEHC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GEHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $95.0 on 04/14/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $97.0 on 11/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
