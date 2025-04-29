Fund Update: HM PAYSON & CO added 701,673 shares of $IBTG to their portfolio

HM PAYSON & CO has added 701,673 shares of $IBTG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IBTG.
$IBTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $IBTG stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. added 3,372,976 shares (+6411.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,937,582
- APOLLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 966,878 shares (+6258.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,054,487
- BAILARD, INC. removed 862,812 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,680,741
- SUMMITRY LLC added 845,358 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,282,615
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO removed 843,265 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,234,874
- HM PAYSON & CO added 701,673 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,096,378
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 605,789 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,818,047
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
