Fund Update: HM PAYSON & CO added 31,070 shares of DOMINO'S PIZZA ($DPZ) to their portfolio

HM PAYSON & CO has added 31,070 shares of $DPZ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DPZ.

DOMINO'S PIZZA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of DOMINO'S PIZZA stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DOMINO'S PIZZA Insider Trading Activity

DOMINO'S PIZZA insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,262 shares for an estimated $3,673,106 .

. ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,954,751 .

. DIANA F CANTOR sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,366,593

KELLY E GARCIA (EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,104 shares for an estimated $917,922 .

. CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,481 shares for an estimated $644,867 .

. REDDY SANDEEP (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $587,017 .

. JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 531 shares for an estimated $228,330

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DOMINO'S PIZZA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DPZ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Bernstein issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for DOMINO'S PIZZA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DPZ forecast page.

DOMINO'S PIZZA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DPZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DPZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $535.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $530.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $535.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $559.0 on 11/08/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DPZ ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.