Fund Update: HB Wealth Management, LLC opened a $30.8M position in $DUHP stock

HB Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $30.8M position in $DUHP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DUHP.
$DUHP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of $DUHP stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOCUS PARTNERS WEALTH added 8,386,204 shares (+321.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,918,800
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,199,384 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,027,585
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 2,372,876 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,637,110
- LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,584,761 shares (+202.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,518,979
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 865,963 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $30,793,644
- CHRISTOPHER J. HASENBERG, INC removed 844,190 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $30,019,396
- FULTON BANK, N.A. added 829,280 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $29,489,196
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
