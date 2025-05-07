Fund Update: HB Wealth Management, LLC opened a $177.7M position in $JCPB stock

HB Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $177.7M position in $JCPB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JCPB.
$JCPB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $JCPB stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,777,846 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,709,875
- FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO added 2,151,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,197,152
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 1,786,710 shares (+25307.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,313,729
- FIRST PACIFIC FINANCIAL added 1,639,575 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,125,608
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 1,219,686 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,190,934
- ALLEN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC added 1,019,115 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,939,169
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 866,519 shares (+38.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,920,530
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
