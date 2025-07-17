Fund Update: HB Wealth Management, LLC opened a $14.1M position in $Z stock

HB Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $14.1M position in $Z, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $Z.
$Z Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $Z stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,215,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,540,400
- CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD removed 4,785,130 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $328,068,512
- FMR LLC added 4,303,638 shares (+50.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,057,421
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,831,663 shares (-74.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,578,815
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,628,577 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,655,239
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,446,303 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,158,533
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 823,039 shares (+1215.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,427,553
$Z Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $Z in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
$Z Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $Z recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $Z in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dae Lee from JP Morgan set a target price of $79.0 on 05/08/2025
- Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $74.0 on 05/08/2025
- Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $100.0 on 05/05/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
