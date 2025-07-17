Fund Update: HB Wealth Management, LLC opened a $14.1M position in $Z stock

HB Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $14.1M position in $Z, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $Z.

$Z Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $Z stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$Z Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $Z in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

$Z Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $Z recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $Z in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dae Lee from JP Morgan set a target price of $79.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $74.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $100.0 on 05/05/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

