Fund Update: HB Wealth Management, LLC opened a $111.4M position in $GSIE stock

HB Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $111.4M position in $GSIE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GSIE.
$GSIE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $GSIE stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,123,743 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,361,437
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,663,481 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,460,456
- EXECUTIVE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,015,716 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,863,971
- BETTERMENT LLC removed 931,539 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,057,510
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 568,547 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,955,356
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 413,444 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,739,278
- HIXON ZUERCHER, LLC added 383,020 shares (+230.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,654,663
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GSIE ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.