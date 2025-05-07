Fund Update: HB Wealth Management, LLC opened a $111.1M position in $GSLC stock

HB Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $111.1M position in $GSLC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GSLC.
$GSLC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $GSLC stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 1,652,391 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,322,395
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,009,564 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,132,805
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 949,114 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,318,950
- RETIREMENT PLANNING GROUP, LLC removed 736,703 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,096,266
- ADVISORNET FINANCIAL, INC removed 546,218 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,913,389
- STADION MONEY MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 422,301 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,640,629
- LEO WEALTH, LLC removed 235,965 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,975,027
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.