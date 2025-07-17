Fund Update: HB Wealth Management, LLC added 2,561,165 shares of $AVUS to their portfolio

HB Wealth Management, LLC has added 2,561,165 shares of $AVUS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVUS.
$AVUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $AVUS stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 19,706,660 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,820,501,250
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,561,165 shares (+218.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $258,216,655
- LIFE PLANNING PARTNERS, INC removed 941,606 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,985,562
- SMITH ANGLIN FINANCIAL, LLC removed 768,240 shares (-87.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $77,453,956
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 727,153 shares (+51.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,174,394
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 649,341 shares (+151.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,986,121
- SIMPLICITY WEALTH,LLC added 641,396 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,252,162
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
