Fund Update: Haverford Trust Co added 87,118 shares of $QUAL to their portfolio

Haverford Trust Co has added 87,118 shares of $QUAL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $QUAL.
$QUAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 750 institutional investors add shares of $QUAL stock to their portfolio, and 490 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,141,996 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $381,446,647
- HORIZON INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,358,745 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,965,309
- FMR LLC added 1,160,410 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $208,061,513
- BALENTINE LLC removed 660,798 shares (-89.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,674,907
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 556,999 shares (-59.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,869,920
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 556,597 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,797,842
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 519,868 shares (+18801.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,578,093
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $QUAL ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.