Fund Update: Haverford Trust Co added 631,310 shares of $JMBS to their portfolio

Haverford Trust Co has added 631,310 shares of $JMBS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JMBS.
$JMBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $JMBS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,215,129 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,044,399
- CONGRESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC / DE / removed 1,069,749 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,261,510
- PALLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 900,205 shares (+288.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,689,266
- REDHAWK WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. added 704,669 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,851,038
- HAVERFORD TRUST CO added 631,310 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,535,212
- PARALLEL ADVISORS, LLC added 596,248 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,950,409
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 580,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,664,117
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
