Fund Update: Haverford Trust Co added 31,314 shares of ELI LILLY ($LLY) to their portfolio

Haverford Trust Co has added 31,314 shares of $LLY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LLY.

ELI LILLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,912 institutional investors add shares of ELI LILLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,707 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELI LILLY Insider Trading Activity

ELI LILLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560 .

. DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064 .

. DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $818,240

ELI LILLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 04/21.

on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 12 times. They made 0 purchases and 12 sales worth up to $180,000 on 03/10, 02/19, 01/08, 12/18, 12/16, 12/13, 12/12, 12/11, 12/10, 12/09, 11/19, 11/14.

on 03/10, 02/19, 01/08, 12/18, 12/16, 12/13, 12/12, 12/11, 12/10, 12/09, 11/19, 11/14. SENATOR RON WYDEN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 01/22 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/10.

ELI LILLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/28/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025

ELI LILLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $970.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $1050.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $700.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1146.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $950.0 on 01/17/2025

on 01/17/2025 Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $970.0 on 01/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

