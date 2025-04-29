Stocks
Fund Update: Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. opened a $98.5M position in $NICE stock

April 29, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. has opened a new $98.5M position in $NICE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NICE.

$NICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $NICE stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NICE Government Contracts

We have seen $9,830,346 of award payments to $NICE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NICE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NICE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

$NICE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NICE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NICE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $200.0 on 12/19/2024
  • Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024

