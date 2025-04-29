Fund Update: Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. opened a $98.5M position in $NICE stock

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. has opened a new $98.5M position in $NICE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NICE.
$NICE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $NICE stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 1,847,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,808,272
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,139,200 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,481,728
- FMR LLC removed 779,115 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,324,891
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. added 638,809 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,485,183
- UBS GROUP AG added 536,530 shares (+1167.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,124,255
- FIL LTD added 414,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,464,577
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 403,595 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,222,241
$NICE Government Contracts
We have seen $9,830,346 of award payments to $NICE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONTRACT FOR NAS VOICE RECORDERS: $3,875,330
- NATIONAL AIRSPACE SYSTEM (NAS) VOICE RECORDER SYSTEMS, SPARES, INSTALLATION, AND ALL ASSOCIATED COSTS FOR U...: $2,111,509
- NAS VOICE RECORDER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT: $1,488,708
- NATIONAL AIRSPACE SYSTEM (NAS) VOICE RECORDER AGREEMENT WITH THE UNITED STATES NAVY.: $966,720
- NAS VOICE RECORDER SYSTEM AND SPARES HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE: $857,088
$NICE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NICE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
$NICE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NICE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NICE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 04/16/2025
- Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $200.0 on 12/19/2024
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
