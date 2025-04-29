Fund Update: Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. opened a $116.3M position in $IYC stock

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. has opened a new $116.3M position in $IYC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IYC.
$IYC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $IYC stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. added 1,316,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,274,121
- FIL LTD added 1,198,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,258,881
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 817,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,546,380
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 692,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,573,104
- MML INVESTORS SERVICES, LLC added 195,569 shares (+593.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,802,003
- SPC FINANCIAL, INC. added 173,054 shares (+3152.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,637,411
- MINICHMACGREGOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 170,734 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,080,080
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
