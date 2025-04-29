Fund Update: Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. opened a $113.9M position in $FCOM stock

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. has opened a new $113.9M position in $FCOM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FCOM.
$FCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $FCOM stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. added 2,025,192 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,937,301
- VICUS CAPITAL added 277,504 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,612,375
- Q3 ASSET MANAGEMENT added 193,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,358,450
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 154,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,065,745
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD removed 114,803 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,738,936
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 109,162 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,407,809
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 80,530 shares (+38.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,727,111
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
