Fund Update: Handelsbanken Fonder AB added 262,000 shares of HOULIHAN LOKEY ($HLI) to their portfolio

Handelsbanken Fonder AB has added 262,000 shares of $HLI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HLI.
HOULIHAN LOKEY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of HOULIHAN LOKEY stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 684,645 shares (+39574.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,570,167
- INVESCO LTD. added 573,745 shares (+122.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,636,556
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 504,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,420,063
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 350,961 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,947,887
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 305,685 shares (+731.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,085,257
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 264,617 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,953,388
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 263,680 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,790,668
HOULIHAN LOKEY Insider Trading Activity
HOULIHAN LOKEY insiders have traded $HLI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J LINDSEY ALLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,318,625
- IRWIN GOLD (CO-CHAIRMAN) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $952,500
- CHRISTOPHER M CRAIN (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $464,850
- GILLIAN BETH ZUCKER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $205,062.
HOULIHAN LOKEY Government Contracts
We have seen $24,903 of award payments to $HLI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
HOULIHAN LOKEY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/03/2025
