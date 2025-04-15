Fund Update: Handelsbanken Fonder AB added 262,000 shares of HOULIHAN LOKEY ($HLI) to their portfolio

Handelsbanken Fonder AB has added 262,000 shares of $HLI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HLI.

HOULIHAN LOKEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of HOULIHAN LOKEY stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HOULIHAN LOKEY Insider Trading Activity

HOULIHAN LOKEY insiders have traded $HLI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J LINDSEY ALLEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,318,625

IRWIN GOLD (CO-CHAIRMAN) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $952,500

CHRISTOPHER M CRAIN (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $464,850

GILLIAN BETH ZUCKER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $205,062.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HOULIHAN LOKEY Government Contracts

We have seen $24,903 of award payments to $HLI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

HOULIHAN LOKEY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HOULIHAN LOKEY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HLI forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $HLI ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.